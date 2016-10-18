Scott targeted Haye, Joshua before Ortiz confirmation

Malik Scott has revealed that he picked to fight “dangerous” Luis Ortiz and also claimed David Haye and Anthony Joshua were on his hitlist.

Scott will go head-to-head with Ortiz in Monte Carlo on November 12 as the American looks towards a possible world heavyweight title shot next year.

Ortiz has 22 wins by knockout in his 27 fights, while Malik has only been beaten twice in his career – once by Dereck Chisora and then against Deontay Wilder in 2014.

“I picked to fight Luis Ortiz,” Scott told Behind the Gloves. “Months ago after he beat Bryant Jennings, I seen that they were basically crowning him like the next big thing, so that is the guy I wanted to fight.

“If I wasn’t going to fight him, I was trying to get David Haye or Anthony Joshua. Those were the three names and out of the three, this one came up.

“Anybody will fight him for the right amount of money. I’m probably the only guy that will fight him when money is not the issue.

“He’s a southpaw, he’s 6’4″, he has a hell of a pedigree. He can fight, he is dangerous, but that means I want to fight you, I gravitate to that. It’s a big risk. The reward is even bigger and I am so up for this challenge.”