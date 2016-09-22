GGG and Jacobs in negotiations

The World Boxing Association confirmed that Gennady Golovkin is negotiating for a fight with Daniel Jacobs.

The mercurial Kazakh is fresh off his fifth round TKO of Kell Brook, taking him to 36 undefeated fights. Now the WBA super middleweight champion is searching for new prey.

Golovkin is eager to unify the WBA belts. While he holds the 'super' version, Jacobs – who is 32-1 in his career – holds the 'regular' middleweight belt.

Gilberto Mendoza Jr, the president of the WBA, confirmed that the American's team has already made an offer.

"They are negotiating," Mendoza told Sky Sports.

"Already, Jacobs' handlers have sent an offer – the numbers – to [Golovkin's promoter] Tom Loeffler. That's what I've heard.

"I'm waiting. There will be a time if nothing happens, that we will call for purse bids.

"I'm looking forward to having one champion in the division. I hope that by this time next year, we will have one champion in each division."

Jacobs scored the 28th knockout of his career when he defeated Sergio Mora on 9 September in Pennsylvania.