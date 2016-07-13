Brook: I’ll be frightening

Kell Brook claims he is a “different animal” at middleweight and is relishing pitting his power against Gennady Golovkin’s.

IBF world welterweight champion Brook (36-0-KO25) jumped at the chance to face WBA Super, WBC and IBF world middleweight king Golovkin (35-0-KO32) after talks over the Kazakh facing Chris Eubank Jr broke down.

Most expect ‘The Special One’ to come up short at The O2 on September 10 when he will climb through the ropes and up two weight divisions to take on one of the sport’s pound-for-pound kings – but far from being intimidated, Brook is eager for the fists to fly.

He told Sky Sports News HQ: “If you ask any of my sparring partners when I get down to that natural weight of 160lbs, I’m a beast. I’m a different animal. When I’m a middleweight in training, I’m a different animal. What it takes for me to get down to 147lbs is really hard. Anyone who knows me will tell you.

“I’m going to be eating very well in this camp and I’m going to be fuelled for the sessions and able to push myself even more. In this fight I’m going to shock a lot of people and if not bigger than Golovkin, already my strength is proving unbelievable. We’re getting results already and we’ve still got weeks to go.

“I’m going to be frightening on fight night. As crazy as it sounds, I’m looking forward to feeling his power. I just can’t wait to get in. We’re making history in this fight. Nobody at 147lbs will step in with me or if they’re talking, they’re pricing themselves out.

“I can’t wait to test myself because I’m a different kid at a higher weight. I feel so healthy, strong and fit. I’m so excited to see what I can do. We know what we can do in training before we strip down. We’re going to shock the world on September 10.

“People saying I won’t step up to the plate, you don’t get any bigger than this. All these fighters are running away from him and I’m running towards him because I want to show the world what I can do. Every single day, I’m growing with confidence.

“I had to look at my phone twice when I saw the message asking me if I wanted the fight. Of course I want the fight. I want to do what the greats have done in history and be involved in the best fights. You don’t get much better than GGG. He’s a unified champion with all the belts on the line and I can’t wait for that.

“I keep thinking of my idol, Sugar Ray Robinson, because he went in and did it. I’m going to show everyone that I’m not a one-trick pony. It’s going to be a war and I’m going to prepare because I need to. I’m in with a man and a middleweight.”

Brook has been a world champion since a famous majority decision over Shawn Porter in August 2014 but then struggled to find big-name welterweights prepared to face him. Instead, he stopped a trio of challengers – Jo Jo Dan, Frankie Gavin and Kevin Bizier – inside four, six and two rounds respectively.