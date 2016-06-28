Joshua tells Wilder to focus on Arreola

Anthony Joshua has told WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder to focus on his upcoming fight instead of worrying about when Joshua will fight him stateside.

The IBF Heavyweight Champion defended his crown on Saturday with a straightforward win over Dominic Breazeale at the O2 Arena in London, stopping the previously unbeaten American in the seventh round.

Wilder is set to defend his belt against Chris Arreola in Alabama on July 16th.

Since the fight Wilder (36-0, 35 KOs) has called out Joshua on social media keen to know when the Brit plans to make his fighting debut in America.

Wilder wrote on Twitter, “Since the winter time you planned on @Tyson_Fury. Hey it's time to make your American debut. Eddie Hearn said sooner than later so let's make sooner "NOW"!!!!!”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has made it clear that Wilder will have to wait, he has said he is interested in a fight against either the IBF mandatory challenger or Joseph Parker or Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua, meanwhile, told Sky Sports that Wilder should, “focus on his fight with Chris Arreola, that’s important to him.”

“I will definitely be out there making my US debut soon, whether it’s against Wilder or not, I just want to get out there, make my name known because it’s a golden time for boxing again. Let’s start building, hit the big stage,” he added.

“There are so many wolves in the pack right now who want to come for what we’ve built, but no problem,” said Joshua.

”I’ve got a good team. We will sit down and discuss our options for the short term – hopefully fight in November or even sooner so we can fit in another two fights – and then a longer-term strategy.”