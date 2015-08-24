Badou Jack ready for war

WBC super-middleweight world champion Badou Jack says he is ready to go to war with challenger George Groves.

Jack, a Gambian-born boxer who now resides in Sweden, will make the first defence of his title against the Brit at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on September 12.

The fight forms part of the Floyd Mayweather-Andre Berto undercard.

Jack claimed the WBC title in April with a points victory over Anthony Dirrell, and while he admits to not having seen much of Groves, he expects the toughest test of his career to date.

"I've seen him fight and he's a good fighter and that's what I want, to fight good fighters," Jack told Sky Sports.

"He's not a great fighter but he's a very tough fighter and I expect the toughest George Groves on fight night.

"I'm ready for war. It is going to be one hell of a fight, a real tough fight. That's what I am expecting but it might not be like that; it might be easier than I thought it would be or it might be harder, who knows?

"But I am ready to put it all on the line and go to war."

Groves is well known for playing mind games and not being afraid of going after his opponents verbally, but the champion says he is not concerned by that.

"I'm not a trash-talker, I am just focusing on getting the victory," he said.

"He can talk as much as he wants to talk, people can talk for him but no one can fight for him. It's just me and him.

"Of course I want a knockout win. But if I can't all I want is the victory. I always go for the knockout, this is entertainment – and I try to knock every opponent out!"