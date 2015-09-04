Arum: Pacquiao ready to retire

Bob Arum, who is Manny Pacquiao's promoter, says that the Filipino boxing legend is likely to fight once more in 2016 and then retire and become a politician.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Arum confirmed that Pacquiao was keen to focus on his political career and run for the Philippines Senate.

"I believe he'll take one more fight, and then run for the Senate in the Philippines," Arum said.

"He could fight twice more, I guess, but it sets up better for him to fight, and then run."

In his last fight on May 2, Pacquiao lost a unanimous points decision to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas but fought with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Pacquiao has since had corrective surgery and will only return to the ring in early 2016, if he intends to fight again.

Many fans still hope for a rematch between Pacquiao and Mayweather due to the Filipino's injury, but Arum said that it was unlikely that a rematch would ever happen.

"From what I've heard, Mayweather is retiring," Arum told the Times. "I guess they could fight again, but many things would have to happen."

Mayweather will next be in action on September 12 in Las Vegas against Andre Berto, in what he says is his last fight.