Pacquiao decries poor treatment in Mayweather fight

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has decried the poor treatment he received from officials in the final moments before his welterweight world title bout against Floyd Mayweather Jnr in Las Vegas in May.

The eight weight division, ten-time world champion stated that officials had been incredibly strict about what he consumed in his dressing room before the bout.

"I have more than 20 years of boxing experience, but that was my first time that I was treated that way,” he told Asia One.

“Even my own mineral water, my Gatorade were not allowed inside my dressing room. How come?"

It emerged recently that Mayweather had received an intravenous saline solution and vitamin infusion in his own dressing room during the same period.

While the substances themselves are not banned by the World Anit-Doping Agency (WADA), intravenous treatments require special permission, as they could be used to mask performance-enhancing drugs.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) did provide Mayweather with an exemption for the infusion, which was reportedly meant to treat dehydration, but only informed the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), the organisation with jurisdiction over the bout, three weeks after the fight.

"We have rules in boxing. The penalty (for Mayweather) will also be based there. He must face that if allegations that came out against him are true," Pacquiao added.

The NSAC has since criticised USADA for approving the treatment without any consultation. It also emerged after the fight that Pacquiao had suffered a shoulder injury during training, on which he has since had corrective surgery.

USADA also approved the use of a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory before the bout to treat the injury, but the NSAC stopped the treatment from taking place on fight night because it had not been informed.

This is not the first time that doping allegations have played a role in Mayweather and Pacquiao’s long-running feud.

The American has in the past insinuated that Pacquiao may have used banned substances, and his instance that the Filipino undergo a full range of blood and urine tests was one of the main reasons that the fight between them did not take place years earlier.