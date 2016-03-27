Blackwell taken to hospital after loss

Nick Blackwell was taken to hospital with a “bleed on the brain” following his loss to Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday night.

Blackwell lost his British middleweight title when referee Victor Loughlin halted the bout at Wembley Arena in the 10th round. He left the ring on a stretcher and with an oxygen mask on.

As of Sunday morning, Blackwell remains in an induced coma, with the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control Robert Smith confirming the 25-year-old’s status.

“It is our understanding that Nick has a bleed on the brain and is under observation by hospital staff. We will just have to wait and see what the hospital says,” he said.

Several famous boxing figures, including world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Lennox Lewis, Barry McGuigan, Carl Frampton, Scott Quigg, Paul Smith and Jamie Moore, showed support for Blackwell on Twitter.

One of the first to tweet out his support was Eubank Jr, whose punishing shots left Blackwell’s left eye swollen almost shut before the fight was stopped.

Eubank Jr tweeted: “You put up a great fight tonight. Proved yourself a true warrior, wish you a quick recovery & a speedy return 2 the ring.”

His father Chris Eubank Sr wrote: “You fought a great fight tonight. May your hospital stay be short. We are wishing you a complete and restful recovery.”