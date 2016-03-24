Bellew: Boxing has major drugs problem

European cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew says that boxing has a major problem with drugs.

Bellew was speaking in the wake of Lucas Browne’s failed drugs test after he beat Ruslan Chagaev for the WBA heavyweight title.

The Australian, who tested positive for a fat-burning drug, maintains his innocence.

“I think professional boxing has a major problem with drugs,” said Bellew.

“There are not lives at risk in a 100m race. There are in a boxing ring and that is why it is so alarming.”

Bellew believes the greater risks in boxing should lead to lenghtier bans for breaking the rules.

“Steroids allow people to train much much harder and recover much much quicker,” he added.

“If someone is taking them in the couple of months in the lead-up to a fight they have such a huge advantage.

“I suggest nothing less than a lifetime ban. It shouldn’t take someone dying in the ring at the hands of a steroid-user for this to happen.”