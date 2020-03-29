Billy Joe Saunders apologises for domestic violence advice video

WBO world super-middleweight Billy Joe Saunders received a ferocious backlash for the video.

Billy Joe Saunders issued an apology after a video emerged of him showing men how to hit women during the coronavirus lockdown.

Thirty-year-old Saunders can be seen explaining what to do if “your old woman is giving you mouth” and how to “hit her on the chin”.

In the footage, the WBO world super-middleweight champion demonstrates boxing techniques on a punching bag.

But Saunders later insisted he does not condone domestic violence, and said sorry to anyone offended by the video after receiving a backlash online.

“I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I have a daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be [sic] end well. Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed.”

Saunders has won all of his 29 professional fights and his promoter Eddie Hearn said last month the 30-year-old was awaiting a decision as to whether he or fellow Briton Callum Smith would fight Mexican great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez next.