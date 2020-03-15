Chisora will stun Usyk like Fury shocked Wilder, says Haye

Tyson Fury knocking out Deontay Wilder will be Dereck Chisora’s inspiration against Oleksandr Usyk, says David Haye.

David Haye believes Oleksandr Usyk has misjudged the capabilities of Dereck Chisora and will pay the price in a massive heavyweight upset.

Usyk will take on Chisora on May 23 at the O2 Arena, with the winner expected to face Anthony Joshua, who has his own upcoming bout against Kubrat Pulev.

Chisora’s manager Haye believes it will be his client taking on incumbent IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua later this year after upsetting the odds against undefeated Usyk.

Haye, himself a former world heavyweight champion, accepts most experts will be backing the Ukrainian but pointed to Tyson Fury’s recent knockout of Deontay Wilder as proof fights do not always pan out as expected.

“It’s going to be beautiful to watch, the same way it was beautiful to watch what Fury did to Wilder,” Haye said to Sky Sports.

“It was amazing to see someone completely dominate when you thought it was going to go the other way and we’re going to get that same thing.

“He [Usyk] has just made a mistake this time, he doesn’t realise what Dereck is about. He doesn’t get what it’s going to feel like when he’s in there against a 120-kilo wrecking ball.

“He doesn’t know what that’s like. He can try and replicate it in sparring, but his coach won’t allow the sparring partners to do what Dereck is going to do to him, with 10-ounce gloves on the night. It’s going to shock his system.”

I don't believe @usykaa has been in a rough tough fight and he's miscalculated what he believes @DerekWarChisora is coming to the table with. We're going to cause a massive upset. — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) March 14, 2020

Chisora won all three of his fights in 2019 and Usyk is taking on just his second bout in the heavyweight division, having stopped Chazz Witherspoon in October.

Haye added: “I don’t believe Usyk has been in a rough, tough fight like he’s going to be in.

“One of the best-ever cruiserweights moving into a division which he hasn’t done anything in yet. He’s miscalculated what he believes Dereck Chisora is coming to the table with – and we are going to cause a massive, massive upset.

“Chisora isn’t going to try and outbox Usyk, he’s going to drag him into a dogfight from the first second of the first round. Dereck is a completely different animal to what he’s ever been in the ring with.”