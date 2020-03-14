﻿Chisora wants to take ‘golden ticket’ from Usyk and set up Joshua fight

A bout against Anthony Joshua is at stake for Dereck Chisora when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in May.

Dereck Chisora believes his heavyweight fight against Oleksandr Usyk is a chance to claim the Ukrainian’s “golden ticket” to face Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is expected to share the ring with Joshua if he defeats Chisora, provided the IBF, WBA and WBO champion gets the better of challenger Kubrat Pulev, who he will face in June.

But Chisora wants to disrupt those plans and earn himself an all-British blockbuster clash against Joshua.

“He’s got the golden ticket, so I want to take his golden ticket,” Chisora said of Usyk as he promoted their May 23 bout at the O2 Arena.

“Basically, everything I’m going to do is for me to take what he has and make it mine.

“I believe the way he can win this fight is by him knocking me out, but that’s not going to happen. I’m going to keep coming and keep coming.

“I’ll be so excited for it, training hard, pushing my numbers, so we’ll see how he goes, but I’m so chuffed about this fight.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn insisted Joshua would have no issues taking on Chisora if his compatriot upsets the odds against the undefeated Usyk, who will be fighting at heavyweight for just the second time.

“Chisora and [manager] David Haye fancy this,” Hearn said to Sky Sports. “They can blow up the division if they win.

“AJ and Chisora would fight. AJ is a massive admirer of Chisora. Growing up at Finchley, Chisora was a hero to AJ. But they will fight, no problem.

“It doesn’t mean, if Chisora beats Usyk, he inherits the mandatory position. But he will become number one with the WBO and everybody will say, ‘You deserve a shot at the world title’.”

Chisora, 36, has enjoyed a late-career renaissance and won three straight fights after his entertaining defeat to Dillian Whyte in their rematch in December 2018.

Usyk, a winner over Chazz Witherspoon on his heavyweight debut in October, vowed not to take the veteran for granted with a big prize against Joshua up for grabs.

“He’s a really big guy and he hits hard,” said Usyk.

“I will train hard and I will be in my best shape for this fight. I tell you once again, I love boxing very much, I love to box.”