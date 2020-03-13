Coronavirus: Shakur Stevenson, Michael Conlan fights postponed

Top Rank Boxing has decided to postpone two scheduled events, including Shakur Stevenson’s title defence.

Shakur Stevenson’s WBO title defence against Miguel Marriaga scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Promoter Top Rank initially said the card – and another on Tuesday – would go ahead behind closed doors at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

However, it later announced the events would be postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has impacted numerous sports around the world.

The undefeated Stevenson was due to defend his WBO featherweight title against Marriaga on Saturday, while Tuesday’s headline event was set to be Irishman Michael Conlan’s bout against Belmar Preciado.

“After close consultation with the New York State Athletic Commission, it has been determined that Saturday’s and Tuesday’s events cannot proceed in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis,” a Top Rank statement read.

UPDATE: March 14 and March 17 Top Rank events have been postponed. pic.twitter.com/Pgh2f3FWTV — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 13, 2020

“Top Rank will work with the commission to reschedule the events as soon as it is safe for all involved.

“The health and safety of the fighters and their teams, and everyone involved in the promotion of these events, necessitated taking this step.

“We thank everyone for their understanding, and we will continue to work with our broadcast/venue partners and state and local officials to decide when the time is right to return.”