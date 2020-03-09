Scott Quigg announced his retirement following loss to Jono Carroll

Scott Quigg – a super-bantamweight world champion from 2013 to 2016 – has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 31.

Former super-bantamweight world champion Scott Quigg has announced his retirement from boxing following his loss to Jono Carroll on Saturday.

Quigg – the WBA’s belt-holder at super-bantam from 2013 to 2016 – stepped up to super-featherweight to face Carroll in Manchester, but the Englishman looked well short of his best as he was outclassed before his corner threw in the towel in the 11th round.

The 31-year-old strongly hinted at retirement in the immediate aftermath of the contest, stating: “This was a must-win fight. On this performance, I don’t know what’s left. If this is it, thank you.”

Quigg [35-3-2] duly confirmed he would hang up his gloves in an Instagram post on Sunday, which read: “Unfortunately last night wasn’t my night and it showed me it was time to call it a day!

“It’s been a great journey & I couldn’t of [sic] given the sport anymore and it’s been a pleasure working alongside [promoter] @eddiehearn.

“I’ve achieved everything my desire, dedication and ability would take me to and I can walk away with my head held high! Thank you to everyone for the tremendous support over the years.”

Arguably the finest win of Quigg’s career came in July 2015 when he stopped Kiko Martinez in the second round of a stunning contest in Manchester.

However, he lost his unbeaten record seven months later, suffering a split-decision defeat to Carl Frampton in a long-awaited bout.

Quigg was never able to recapture his best form thereafter and suffered a second loss in February 2018, going down on points to Oscar Valdez after missing the weight for what would have been a WBO featherweight title bout.