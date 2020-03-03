Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury must happen in 2020 – Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn is pushing for an all-British clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in December.

Eddie Hearn said he is negotiating a blockbuster heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, insisting “the undisputed fight must happen in 2020”.

Joshua will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts on the line against challenger Kubrat Pulev on June 20, while WBC champion Fury is set to meet Deontay Wilder for a third bout in July.

“The great thing is that [Fury vs Wilder 3] is in July and we box in June,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “Now our intention, and conversations are ongoing, is to finalise the Fury vs Joshua fight for December of this year.

“There’s no reason not to get that contracted now, subject to both guys winning in the summer.”

“We had numerous conversations with Bob Arum at Top Rank over making Joshua vs Fury,” said Hearn. “But we know that once Wilder exercised that rematch clause, that fight would be made. We understand Wilder wants to win his belt back.

“The proudness and ego of Wilder meant it was very unlikely. He’s not stepping aside, he wants this rematch with Fury. The undisputed fight must happen in 2020.”

“Joshua and Fury are certainly going to be boxing twice [or a] trilogy,” Hearn added. “That’s part of the deal that we are looking to do ASAP – a two-fight agreement with Fury and Arum at the end of this year then summer 2021.

“We must try and do that fight in the UK. Ask AJ and Fury where they would like it, and they would say the UK. We know there will be huge offers from around the world. Our priority is to try and make this fight in the UK.

“There will be two of these, maybe three, so certainly summer 2021 we’ll get one in the UK. I would love to make the first one in the UK because we’ve got two British world champions who will fight for the undisputed title – this is never going to happen again. To do it in the UK would be very special.”