Nothing will stop me from beating Kubrat Pulev – Anthony Joshua

In what will be his first fight in his homeland since 2018, Anthony Joshua says Kubrat Pulev has no chance of dethroning him

Anthony Joshua vowed nothing will stop him from defending his world heavyweight titles when he fights Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

It was confirmed on Monday that Joshua will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts on the line against 38-year-old Bulgarian Pulev in London.

Joshua lost his unbeaten record to Andy Ruiz Jr and then regained his straps by beating the Mexican since his last fight in his homeland against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September 2018.

A unification bout against Tyson Fury could be next if Joshua beats Pulev and his fellow Brit comes out on top in a trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

For the time being Joshua is relishing stepping into the ring for a first fight at the home of Premier League side Tottenham.

“On June 20, I am defending my heavyweight world titles. I’m back in my home city after some time away,” he said.

“A spectacular stadium has been built in north London and I’m honoured to bring the boxing community from all over the world to witness us make history with the stadium’s first heavyweight world title fight.

“The belts go back up in the air and nothing will stop me from being victorious.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I’m so excited to see Anthony Joshua return to the capital, 70,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is going to be very special.

“2019 was a crazy year that had everything – the only thing missing was a UK fight and, as we go into what I believe will be the biggest year of AJ’s career so far, all our attention turns to Kubrat Pulev in an absolute must-win fight.

“Pulev is undefeated in six years and his team – and especially Bob Arum [Top Rank CEO] – really fancy this. I think you are going to see something special from AJ on June 20 – a destructive performance on the road to undisputed.”