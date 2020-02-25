Saul Canelo Alvarez to decide over Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith fight on Tuesday, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn is “very confident” a deal will be agreed for either Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Eddie Hearn expects four-weight world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to make a decision on Tuesday over whether his next opponent will be Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith.

Promoter Hearn this month revealed that super-middleweights Smith, the WBA’s super champion, and WBO title-holder Saunders are awaiting improved offers to fight the Mexican superstar after rejecting initial terms.

The British duo are both eager to do battle with Canelo and Hearn says they should not have long to wait before learning if they will step into the ring with the 29-year-old.

“I believe there’s meetings taking place on Tuesday to ultimately determine who is going to get the fight,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“Billy Joe is coming out and saying, ‘hurry up, tell him he’s got until Wednesday’. I said, ‘Billy, it doesn’t work like that’. Ultimately this is the golden ticket, this fight.

“Callum Smith is waiting patiently behind closed doors. They both want the fight. They both want a deal that’s fair.

“You saw Oscar De La Hoya come out and say, ‘these guys turning down these fights’.

“You can’t offer a WBA and a ‘Ring Magazine’ champion half of what another world champion got to face him. We’re negotiating.

“I’m very confident that one of those guys will get the Canelo fight and it will be done this week.”