Emphatic win over Deontay Wilder justifies trainer switch, says Tyson Fury

Hailing the impact of new trainer Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward, Tyson Fury said: “I know I can do better. I’ve only just started.”

Tyson Fury believes he can still get better after his sensational triumph over Deontay Wilder and says the manner of the win shows he was right to change trainers.

Fourteen months on from contesting a thrilling draw with Wilder in Los Angeles, Fury was an emphatic victor in Las Vegas on Saturday as he recorded a seventh-round TKO to claim the WBC heavyweight title.

Prior to the rematch, many observers expressed surprise at Fury ending his partnership with Ben Davison, the trainer who played such a key role in helping him shed weight and return to the highest level after he had suffered from depression following his first heavyweight championship win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

However, while Fury (30-0-1) praised Davison following his success against Wilder, the 31-year-old felt he had proven a point by executing an entirely different gameplan under the tuition of Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward and Andy Lee.

“When I made the decision to move from Ben Davison, who’d done a fantastic job by the way, I did it for a reason,” said Fury in a post-fight news conference. “Everybody was like this is a bad move, really bad move, but it worked out for the best.

Nobody ever tell me Tyson isn’t in the all time heavyweight great list now — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) February 23, 2020

“I believe in SugarHill, I believe in the style that he teaches and I knew we’d get it right on the night. Everything that I did in the ring, we practiced in the gym, setting up on the jab and landing the detonation right-hander.

“We didn’t mind revealing the gameplan, we had nothing to hide. I said what I was going to do, run across the ring to him, put him on the back foot and unload big shots on him.

“Everybody knows I’m a master slick boxer and I can jab and move for 12 rounds, but that didn’t work last time, I got a draw. A draw is a failure to me, because all I do is win, win, win. This time I wanted the knockout and I think the only way I could guarantee that I was going to get a win was the knockout.

“When me and SugarHill spoke, he told me that I would knock him out and I believed in what he said.

“I’m my own worst critic, even though it was a fantastic performance and I got a great win, I know I can do better. I’ve only just started, me and SugarHill with this style, I’ve had seven weeks to perfect a style that takes years, but I’m a quick learner and I aim to get back to work straight away.

“We’re going to be putting people to sleep left, right and centre.”

The 6ft 9in Fury weighed in at 19st 7lb for Saturday’s bout, 42lbs heavier than his considerably shorter opponent.

“With this weight alone and technique we can knock out anybody,” he added.

“When I jumped on the scales at 270 pounds, everyone thought he’s not come for a fight, he’s underestimated Wilder, he’s turned up for a payday. But tonight when I was in there I felt like a beast, this is my weight for sure.”