Tyson Fury will call on ‘big dosser’ jibe in Deontay Wilder rematch

Deontay Wilder will have to withstand more “big dosser” insults during his heavyweight rematch against Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury has promised to fall back on old tricks as he aims to defeat Deontay Wilder in the pair’s highly anticipated rematch in Las Vegas.

In December 2018, the pair fought out a controversial split draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Wilder knocked Fury down twice – in the ninth and 12th rounds – yet he beat the count on both occasions.

Defending WBC heavyweight champion Wilder has since revealed Fury kept muttering “dosser”, seemingly as a distraction tactic, during the bout.

The 31-year-old Briton has since used the phrase “you big dosser” consistently while calling out Wilder and other fighters, including during a short stint in WWE in 2019.

On Thursday, Fury attended a media gathering wearing a suit embroidered with the catchphrase – an insult he says he intends to use again at the MGM Grand Arena on Saturday.

“Yes, I think I’ll be using ‘the dosser’ again in this fight,” Fury told Omnisport. “I’ve got my ‘big dosser’ suit on.

“At any given moment I’m going to be pulling out the ‘big dosser’ line in the fight, don’t worry about that.”

This will be Fury’s third fight in Vegas, a city where he intends to see out his professional career within the next two years.

“Most definitely,” Fury said when asked if relocating to Vegas, and bringing a large contingent of support with him, had helped add extra motivation following his comeback.

“I look out and there are thousands of fans who have travelled, British and from all over the world, to see this fight.”