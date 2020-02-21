Tyson Fury claims Deontay Wilder is ‘running scared’ ahead of rematch

Deontay Wilder is “running scared”, according to Tyson Fury, ahead of the hotly anticipated heavyweight bout in Las Vegas.

Fury and Wilder will rekindle their fierce rivalry at the MGM Grand Arena, 14 months after a contentious split draw in Los Angeles.

Former unified world champion Fury thought he had done enough to win on points at the Staples Center, though two knockdowns from Wilder in the ninth and 12th rounds respectively ultimately proved costly.

There has been no love lost between the fighters in the lead up to Saturday’s rematch but Fury is convinced he has the upper hand, adding that he does not fear taking another punch of the calibre that Wilder landed in the final round in December 2018.

“He’s on the back foot already, he’s running scared,” Fury told Omnisport.

“It was good [to take the punch]. It’s nice to take a big right hand like that now and again. It’s what I train for and what I get paid for. It was lovely to do some work for the pay.

“It was a lapse in concentration. I feel fantastic and the training camp has gone well, perfectly. It won’t happen again.

“Not worried at all [about taking a big punch]. It’s what I get paid to do, train hard and fight hard.”

In 2019, Fury stepped back from boxing to venture into professional wrestling.

Fury defeated Braun Strowman on his WWE debut, at the Crown Jewel event, by Countout, and the 31-year-old believes the training regime he went through ahead of his wrestling bow has given him the upper hand against Wilder.

“[The training for wrestling] has helped massively for sure,” Fury said.

“There’s a massive difference, almost unbelievable, between training for something like that and a world title fight. It’s more about agility and speed, definitely.”