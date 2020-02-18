Former boxing legend picks winner in Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder bout

Former boxing world heavyweight champion George Foreman has picked Britain’s Tyson Fury as a favourite to win the much-anticipated bout against American boxer Deontay Wilder. The duo will compete on February 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a rematch of a famous fight that took place back in December 2018.

That fight ended in a controversial draw where many believed that Wilder was hard-done-by the jury who gave a split decision.

Foreman—who is also an Olympic gold medalist and has just suffered five defeats in 81 career bouts—while talking to Bookies.com as cited by Daily Star, expressed his excitement regarding the fight but also suggested that in his opinion, Fury will emerge victorious on points.

“The world will be talking about heavyweight boxing after this match,” he said. “It’s going to be good for boxing. I love it. I know that Deontay Wilder can punch. Oh, he can hit, and he can hit hard. But I pick Tyson Fury to win on points. Millions will watch it, and it’ll probably be a controversial decision. I think they’re going to tear the wall down there because that rematch will be seen by a lot of people.”

Both Fury and Wilder are unbeaten in their respective careers in 30 and 43 bouts respectively.