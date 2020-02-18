Tyson Fury confirms agreement for Deontay Wilder trilogy

Tyson Fury says the money on offer is too good for him not to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, regardless of the outcome this weekend.

Tyson Fury has confirmed he will do battle with Deontay Wilder for a third time after their heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Wilder will put his WBC title on the line when he steps into the ring with Fury at the MCG Grand this weekend.

The first bout between former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Fury and American Wilder ended in a contentious draw in December 2018.

Fury says an agreement is in place for the final part of a trilogy regardless of the outcome in their second fight.

“I think the money is too big not to have it,” the Briton told Sky Sports.

“This is the prize-fighting game and there is too much money in the pot for him not to want the rematch, even if he loses.”

Asked if he would like a third fight, Fury said: “I don’t lose!

“I will be having a rematch either way. All I do is win – unless I get a draw!”

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, wants whoever comes out on top this weekend to commit to facing the unified champion.

“We have to put the pressure on the winner to finally get our fight on in 2020,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“We will have a conversation and say: ‘Are you doing a third fight? If so, can you do it quickly please?'”