Mike Tyson reveals why it will be ‘hard’ for Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury in upcoming bout

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson believes that it will be ‘hard’ for American boxer Deontay Wilder to beat British’s Tyson Fury in the upcoming bout. The duo will compete on February 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a rematch of a famous fight that took place back in December 2018.

That fight ended in a controversial draw where many believed that Wilder was hard-done-by the jury who gave a split decision.

However, Tyson was quoted by talkSport where he suggested that Fury’s ability to bounce back in tough conditions make him a really difficult opponent to beat.

“[During the last round of the previous fight] I don’t know how to say it but it was like…a fairytale,” he said. “Screenbook written, he went down and got back up. It looked impossible like he was finished, but he got back up. I thought he was a little bit of a clown! But that’s just his way of fighting and his spirit, I can’t judge that. But he amazed a lot of people by getting up. I don’t care how hard you punch or how great a puncher you are, it’s hard to beat someone that doesn’t want to quit. And that’s just what it is.”