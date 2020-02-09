Gary Russell beats Tugstsogt Nyambayar to retain WBC featherweight crown

A unanimous-decision win over Tugstsogt Nyambayar saw Gary Russell defend his WBC featherweight title.

Russell was awarded a unanimous-decision victory in Pennsylvania to successfully defend his title for the fifth time.

Judges scored the fight 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112 in the American’s favour as he improved his record to 31-1.

Nyambayar, 27, suffered the first loss of his professional career after 11 consecutive wins.

Guillermo Rigondeaux secured the WBA bantamweight title courtesy of a split-decision win against Liborio Solis.

Rigondeaux knocked Solis down in the seventh round and two judges awarded him the bout (116-111 and 115-112), while another saw it the Venezuelan’s way 115-112.