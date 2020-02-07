Unbeaten British heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce set for April showdown

The O2 Arena will host an intriguing all-British contest in April as Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce put their unbeaten records on the line.

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will meet in a mouth-watering domestic dust-up at London’s O2 Arena on April 11.

The unbeaten British heavyweights are aiming to elevate their names into the world-title picture and fans have long clamoured for a bout between the two.

At 22, Dubois – who has won 13 of his 14 pro fights by way of knockout – is 12 years Joyce’s junior and vowed to put on a show to remember.

“This is the biggest fight of my career without doubt. This will be the fight that announces me to the world,” said Dubois, who scored a round-two knockout of Kyotaro Fujimoto in December and fought five times in 2019.

“I think I am better than Joe in every department. I have a better jab, I have better movement, I have more power.

“The only thing Joe has over me is experience, but he’s never boxed anyone as young and as hungry as me.

“This will be the most devastating performance of my career.”

Olympic silver medallist Joyce only turned professional in July 2017 but cut his teeth in the amateur ranks and is confident his experience will shine through.

Joyce, whose last fight resulted in a unanimous decision triumph over Bryant Jennings, said: “This is a massive fight, there’s no denying that there’s a lot on the line on both sides.

“But experience is something you can’t buy, and I’ve got tonnes of it and I believe it’ll play a huge factor in this fight.”