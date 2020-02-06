Tyson Fury reveals plans to get better of Deontay Wilder in upcoming fight

British boxer Tyson Fury has revealed that he will be dipping his ‘hands in petrol’ to ger the better of America’s Deontay Wilder in the upcoming fight. The duo will compete on February 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a rematch of a famous fight that took place back in December 2018.

While talking to broadcaster Gareth A Davies as cited by Metro, the 31-year-old revealed that he will be dipping ‘his hands in petrol’ to ‘toughen’ them up for the fight against Wilder on the suggestion of a legendary bare-knuckle fighter.

“I was speaking to an old legendary bare-knuckle fighter from the travelling community, he’s called Big Joe Joyce,’ said Fury. “He told me about dipping his hands in petrol, to toughen them up. So for this fight I’ll be dipping my hands in petrol for five minutes a day during the last three or four weeks of the training camp to really toughen them up. It worked for him, so I’m going to give it a try.’

The previous fight between both boxers—who are unbeaten in their respective careers in 30 and 43 bouts respectively—ended as a draw in a rather controversial despite the American boxer dominating the proceedings.