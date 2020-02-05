Tyson Fury’s ex-coach reveals how he can beat Deontay Wilder in upcoming bout

Tyson Fury’s former coach Ben Davison has revealed how the British boxer can get the better of his opponent America’s Deontay Wilder in the upcoming bout. The duo will compete in a rematch of a famous fight that took place back in December 2018.

That fight ended in a controversial draw where many believed that Wilder was hard-done-by the jury who gave a split decision.

Fury’s former coach Davison, while talking to BT Sport as cited by Metro, suggest that the 31-year-old should ‘smother’ his opponent in order to get a positive result this time around.

Something I asked him to do was when he changed his height, he had to smother Wilder,” said Davison. “Because then I’m nullifying him from throwing punches. Two ways not to get hit are too far away or too close. I watched David Haye vs (Jean-Marc) Mormeck. David done it to Mormeck. [Mormeck] was pressure, pressure, pressure, but as soon as David smothered him, you can’t throw your shots. I think that’s going to be a massive, massive adaption for Tyson going into the rematch.”

The contest on February 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is expected to be another feisty one as both Fury and Wilder are unbeaten in their respective careers in 30 and 43 bouts respectively.