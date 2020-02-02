If you do, I’ll match your donation – Logan Paul wants Antonio Brown fight

Could Antonio Brown be set to fight Logan Paul to raise money for charity?

Antonio Brown and Logan Paul teased a potential fight on Twitter on Saturday.

Having apologised over issues that have kept him out of the NFL since September, Brown asked if he should fight Paul.

A YouTuber, Paul lost to KSI in a bout which attracted plenty of interest in Los Angeles in November last year.

On Saturday, Brown tweeted: “Should I fight @LoganPaul for 4.1m with possibly 8.2m raise?! I’ll donate proceeds to charity…he keep coming at me about this non-stop.”

Paul responded: “If you do, I’ll match your donation.”

Brown apologised to the NFL following a series of alleged off-field incidents as he played just one game in the league in 2019.

Wide receiver Brown has been without a team since he was cut by the New England Patriots after just 11 days in September amid allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he strenuously denies.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played just one game for the Patriots, who he joined from the Oakland Raiders after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in March last year.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 31-year-old last week on charges of burglary with battery and criminal mischief, with a judge freeing Brown from house arrest on Tuesday.