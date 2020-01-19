Tyson Fury wants Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte as final three fights

After his rematch with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury wants to finish his career by facing Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury wants to follow his upcoming fight with Deontay Wilder by taking on Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte before retiring.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury will take on WBC title-holder Wilder in Las Vegas on February 22 after their previous meeting ended in a dramatic draw.

The 31-year-old then wants his final acts in boxing to be unifying the division by taking on IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and offering Whyte a first world title shot.

“I’ve got three more fights left. Wilder next, Joshua then Dillian Whyte, then I’m out,” Fury told iFL TV.

“[Dillian] has been mandatory for something like 2,000 days and hasn’t had a world title shot so when I beat Wilder I’ll give him a shot.

“He can be a defence, for sure. One of my last three. Joshua and Whyte, done.”

Joshua did not deliver on an offer to spar with his fellow Briton as part of his preparations to face Wilder, but Fury was not overly concerned.

“It’s all hot air. Sometimes people say stuff in the heat of an interview and they don’t really mean it. After he did the interview he said afterwards he wished he never said it,” he said.

“It doesn’t really matter, I don’t want him to come sparring anyway, it’s not going to help me, he’s nothing like Deontay Wilder at all and I wouldn’t want to give him the opportunity to get an insight on what it’s like to be out-boxed and out-punched by me in a spar rather than in a fight.

“His time will come, don’t worry about that.”

Fury previously predicted he will knock Wilder out in the second round and the WBC king said he will hang up his gloves if that comes to fruition.

“Him saying he’s gonna knock me out in the second round is not believable,” said Wilder.

“He has pillows as fists, so I can’t see that happening. If he knocks me out in the second round, I’m retiring. I’m done.”