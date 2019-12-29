Yuriorkis Gamboa: I fought 10 rounds against Gervonta Davis with ruptured Achilles

After his 12th-round defeat to Gervonta Davis in Atlanta, Yuriorkis Gamboa revealed he had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in round two.

Yuriorkis Gamboa revealed he fought 10 rounds against Gervonta Davis on Saturday with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Gamboa was eventually beaten in the 12th round, the referee waving off the contest after the 38-year-old Cuban had been felled for a third time.

However, the veteran duly revealed he had been severely hampered by a serious injury sustained early in the contest.

“I think I ruptured my Achilles tendon before I fell in the second round,” Gamboa was quoted as saying by Boxing Scene, with ESPN reporting that post-fight examinations had confirmed that diagnosis.

“I’m a warrior and I kept going, but as soon as I felt it I knew it was ruptured. I couldn’t put pressure on it.

“I wanted to keep going. I told my corner it was a problem, but I wanted to keep going because I’m a warrior. I’m going to keep going – 135 is my weight, I want to stay there.”

Victory for Davis (23-0) earned him the WBA’s lightweight belt, although Vasyl Lomachenko remains the organisation’s ‘super’ champion.

23-0

22 KOs@gervontaa is a 3-time champ at 25 years old #DavisGamboa pic.twitter.com/20IrGmUVU1 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 29, 2019

After taking time to overcome his injured opponent, Davis told a news conference: “I’m happy with my performance. I’m only 25 years old, so I’m learning. 2020 will be a big year for me.

“I had him hurt throughout the fight, but he showed he was a tough opponent. I knew he was hurt and he was wobbling, but somehow he was still moving his head – that’s how I knew I wasn’t in the ring with no regular guy, I was in there with someone with top experience.”

Davis, who was called out by Devin Haney, said he was willing to fight any opponent at 135 or 130lb.

Asked if he felt he had moved closer to a potential meeting with Lomachenko, he added: “Saying it’s moved me closer to that fight is like he’s above me. I don’t feel like anybody is above me.

“I’m the cash cow, I believe so, at 135 or 130. I’m selling out rings, I’m putting butts on the seats – I don’t think he [Lomachenko] is doing that. So, line ’em up. I’m willing to fight anybody. I’m ready for them all.”