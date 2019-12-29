Jean Pascal retains title with split decision against Badou Jack

WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal prevailed in Atlanta, while Gervonta Davis delivered a knockout.

Jean Pascal defended his WBA light heavyweight belt after a 12-round split decision against Badou Jack on Saturday.

Pascal retained his crown in Atlanta, where the scores were 114-112, 114-122 for the champion and 114-112 in favour of Jack.

It was an exciting bout at State Farm Arena as Haitian-Canadian Pascal (35-6-1) and two-division champion Jack (22-3-3) exchanged furious blows.

Pascal dropped Swedish opponent Jack with a big overhand right in the fourth round.

The pair continued to go toe-to-toe – Jack rallying late to floor Pascal following a series of punches in the final round but it was too little too late.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round to claim the vacant WBA lightweight title.

American Davis dropped Gamboa three times throughout the title fight – in the second, eighth and 12th rounds.

The deciding blow came with less than two minutes remaining in the final round as Davis (23-0) stayed undefeated, while Cuban Gamboa dropped to 30-3.