Tyson Fury says ‘real champion will be crowned’ and explains ‘stale’ trainer switch

After the date and venue of his rematch against Deontay Wilder was confirmed, Tyson Fury was in a typically confident mood

Tyson Fury believes his rematch against Deontay Wilder on February 22 will see “the real champion” crowned when he defeats the American.

The WBC heavyweight title will be on the line as Fury and Wilder, who fought to a thrilling draw in December 2018, do battle at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” Fury told reporters. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years.

“This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

Fury also explained his somewhat surprising decision to split with long-serving trainer Ben Davison in the build-up to the fight, saying their work had gone “stale”.

SugarHill Steward will instead train Fury in a match against a fellow undefeated fighter in Wilder.

“We’re gonna go back to basics,” Fury said on ESPN’s College Game Day.

“I trained with SugarHill Steward back in 2010, we got on like a house on fire.

“I was going a little bit stale, repetitive, doing the same things day in, day out for years. I needed a change.”

Wilder insists it is he who will end any doubt over who is the better fighter.

“I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again,” the WBC champion said.

“It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening. I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.

“They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy.

“Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing.”