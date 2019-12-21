Julio Chavez Jr. accuses Daniel Jacobs of headbutting and elbowing in ‘dirty fight’

Two-time middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. said he was unable to breathe after he pulled out of his fight with Daniel Jacobs.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. accused Daniel Jacobs of headbutting and elbowing him after the Mexican quit during a dramatic fight in Phoenix.

Jacobs won when Chavez Jr. pulled out at the end of the fifth round, citing a hand injury and later revealing he had a broken nose.

There were boos from the crowd and objects were thrown into the ring after the bout was cut short at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday.

Chavez Jr. claimed Jacobs resorted to underhand tactics after he suffered the fourth defeat of his career.

The 33-year-old, cleared to fight after failing to make the weight, said: “I was getting close but got headbutted above the left eye.

“Then I had problems because of all the blood. I came over to the corner and couldn’t breathe. He elbowed me and head-butted me. Very tough fight.

“I felt I couldn’t go on because I couldn’t breathe properly. The ref wasn’t calling anything.

“I apologise to the fans. I’d love to have a rematch. I got headbutted. He fought a dirty fight and [the referee] didn’t even take a point away. He would have been able to continue doing the dirty work.”

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, the two-time middleweight champion’s father, wrote on social media: “With all due respect to the fans of Phoenix, Arizona, I disagree with you.

“My son was making a competitive fight and he was winning. Unfortunately, he was head-butted and elbowed. He has a broken nose and will undergo surgery now.”