Hollywood’s next Mike Tyson? Nicola Adams targets post-retirement acting career

Nicola Adams is aiming to follow up a glittering boxing career with a turn on the silver screen.

Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson and even David Beckham have offset sporting careers with unlikely acting stints. Now, retired star Nicola Adams hopes to follow suit.

Double Olympic champion Adams – a boxer like ‘The Hangover’ star Tyson – was forced to quit sport last month after concerns over her sight.

The 37-year-old, who turned professional in 2017, retired with an impressive 5-0-1 record, having claimed the WBO flyweight title.

But Adams is not intending to settle into a quiet retirement, instead looking to go from gold medals to the silver screen.

“I started my love for acting when I was really young,” she told BBC Sport.

“I had to turn down a few opportunities while I was boxing but I’m hoping to do a little bit more in the future.

“I have worked on various things like [British television shows] Coronation Street and Emmerdale, and I played myself in Waterloo Road. It was just something that I really enjoyed doing.

“I’m looking forward to taking up those opportunities I had to miss while I was boxing.

“Ideally, I would love to be playing the main lead in a movie, so you will have to watch this space.”