Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vacates WBO light-heavyweight title

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has handed over the belt he won by beating Russian Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas.

Four-division world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has vacated the WBO light-heavyweight title he won last month.

The Mexican superstar stopped Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round at the MGM Grand on November 2 to claim yet another strap.

Alvarez (53-1-2) has now handed the belt over to comply with WBO rules, which prohibit fighters from holding titles from other sanctioning organisations in multiple weight classes.

The 29-year-old retains his status and privileges as a WBO Super Champion, including being the designated mandatory challenger to the WBO champion in any division.

“I know that my accomplishments in the ring have brought pride to my fans and my country,” said Alvarez.

“I have long enjoyed my relationship with the WBO and appreciate all they do to preserve and enhance the sport of boxing.

“This agreement allows the WBO to have its light-heavyweight title contested regularly and allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class.”

WBO president Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcarcel said: “Canelo has already accomplished much in boxing, and is still a young man.

“When his career is done, he will be regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring, and one of Mexico’s best fighters ever.

“We look forward to his future fights against rivals at the top of the middleweight, super-middleweight, light-heavyweight, and other divisions.”