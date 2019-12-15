Teofimo Lopez knocks out Richard Commey to win IBF lightweight title

Teofimo Lopez is eyeing Vasyl Lomachenko after beating Richard Commey for the IBF lightweight title.

Teofimo Lopez needed just two rounds to knock out Richard Commey and win the IBF lightweight title on Saturday.

Lopez, 22, dropped Commey with a right hand to claim the title at Madison Square Garden in New York City and improve to 15-0 in his professional career.

Commey tried to push on after the initial blow, but the fight was stopped one minute, 13 seconds into the second round.

The Ghanaian (29-3) was defending the title for just the second time, having initially claimed it in February.

But Brooklyn-born Lopez landed the huge right hand before a flurry of blows led to the stoppage.

#ANDTHENEW!!!!!!@TeofimoLopez erupts and stops Richard Commey inside of two rounds, and is your new IBF Lightweight world champion. pic.twitter.com/MJa6sNXViK — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 15, 2019

“It’s a blessing on blessing. I’m grateful. I just want to tell everybody out there that dreams come true,” Lopez told ESPN in an in-ring interview.

“You’ve just got to have faith in it, and just keep going – 17 years, my first world title, winning it at Madison Square Garden, this is surreal.”

Unsurprisingly, Lopez is next eyeing a bout against WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

“You guys know who you all want – 2020 it will be going down,” he said.