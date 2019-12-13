Dillian Whyte: It is clear Deontay Wilder does not want to fight me

Despite being cleared by UKAD and winning on his boxing return, a frustrated Dillian Whyte is facing a fresh delay to his world title bid

Dillian Whyte believes Deontay Wilder will do anything to avoid fighting him and fears the American will succeed if he moves up to become a ‘franchise’ champion with the WBC.

Briton Whyte had his suspension lifted by the WBC on Wednesday after UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) dropped charges against the heavyweight relating to a positive test for a banned substance before his July win over Oscar Rivas.

But with champion Wilder due to fight Tyson Fury in February, a rematch of their December 2018 classic, Whyte (27-1) will not be owed his mandatory title shot until 2021.

And he believes Wilder will continue to dodge what he sees as an overdue world title fight.

“I want to fight Deontay Wilder,” interim WBC champion Whyte, who returned to the ring last week with a points victory over Mariusz Wach, said to Sky Sports.

“I’ve wanted to fight him for a long time, I still want to fight him, but he doesn’t want to fight me. It’s clear he doesn’t want to fight me.

“Now I’m back, he will definitely move up to ‘franchise’ world champion. I just want to become world champion.

“Wilder will move to ‘franchise’ champion so I might become world champion soon anyway.

“Guys like Dominic Breazeale have had two [chances]. Eric Molina, two. Joseph Parker. Why are these guys getting title shots before me?

“Even Dereck Chisora might get a second crack at a world title before me, a guy I’ve beaten twice. Why is this?”

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts after his points win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

With Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk pushing their mandatory claims against Joshua, Whyte plans to continue pursuing Wilder on the WBC front.

“I’ve spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on the WBC,” added Whyte.

“I’ve been loyal to them by fighting back-to-back top 10 contenders. I’ve fought more top contenders than their champion!

“I’m ready and waiting for a date for next year so I can start training.

“It’s important to get a date locked in, get my career flowing and moving and get me to a world title. I’ve had enough messing around. I’m asking for a fair crack of the whip – I deserve it.”