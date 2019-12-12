World Boxing Council lifts Dillian Whyte suspension

Dillian Whyte is due a world title shot early in February 2021 after he was reinstated as mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder

The WBC has lifted Dillian Whyte’s suspension after UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) dropped charges against the British heavyweight.

Whyte was cleared by UKAD last week after initially being charged by the body for testing positive for a banned substance.

The 31-year-old was provisionally stripped of his WBC interim title and status as mandatory challenger to champion Deontay Wilder after beating Oscar Rivas on points in July.

Whyte maintained his unbeaten record with a defeat of Mariusz Wach on the undercard for Anthony Joshua’s successful rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and has now had his mandatory status reinstated.

The WBC says Whyte will be due a title shot around February 2021, with Wilder set to face Tyson Fury in a rematch 12 months earlier.

The WBC lifts Whyte’s provisional suspension and confirms his recognition as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion! To read the whole story go to https://t.co/2Ycob0ml93#WBC #ConquerEverything #Boxing pic.twitter.com/qwo66jn9Xq — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) December 11, 2019

A WBC statement said: “Based on limited but detailed research and information gathering, including the WBC’s consultation with two independent experts, the WBC found that there was no sufficient or conclusive evidence that Whyte intentionally, or even knowingly, ingested a banned substance with the purpose of enhancing his performance in any fashion.

“In light of the WBC’s own finding and of UKAD’s withdrawal of the claim against Mr Whyte, the WBC has closed its internal investigation.

“The WBC is hereby lifting its provisional suspension and confirming its recognition of Mr Whyte as WBC interim world heavyweight champion.

“Consistent with the WBC board of governors’ ruling at last October’s 57th WBC Annual Convention, interim champion Whyte shall become the mandatory challenger of the division immediately after champion Deontay Wilder’s mandatory defence against current mandatory challenger Tyson Fury, with the mandatory defence against Whyte being due on or about February of 2021.”