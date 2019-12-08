Chris Eubank wins by second-round TKO after Matt Korobov hurts shoulder

Making his debut in the United States, British boxer Chris Eubank Jr (29-2) was declared winner by TKO in the second round on Saturday.

Chris Eubank Jr claimed the WBA’s interim middleweight title after Matt Korobov suffered an early shoulder injury in Brooklyn.

Russian Korobov (28-3) appeared to hurt his shoulder 20 seconds into the second round and referee Steve Willis eventually stopped the fight at Barclays Center.

“I feel like I was just about to get my swagger on,” Eubank, who was back in action for the first time since beating James DeGale in February, said. “I hit him with a shot, and he turned around and stopped.

“I was about to go at him, but the referee told us to stop. I guess something happened with his shoulder, I don’t know.

“There’s nothing to take from the fight, I threw like three or four punches. I was just warming up.

“Karma is a real thing, whatever he’s done, I don’t know, there’s a reason whatever happened, happened.

“This wasn’t my dream debut here, I wanted to get my knockout and excite the fans.”