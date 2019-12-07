Andy Ruiz Jr weighed in over three stone heavier than Anthony Joshua ahead of their heavyweight rematch in Diriyah.

Anthony Joshua weighed in under 17 stone for the first time in more than five years ahead of his eagerly anticipated rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua will be aiming to reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on Saturday when he goes up against the fighter who handed him his first defeat as a pro back in June.

Ruiz was a late replacement for Jarrell Miller in New York but stunned the boxing world by stopping the Briton, who was knocked down four times before the bout was stopped in the seventh round.

The former champion – who kept on a set of headphones throughout Friday’s weigh-in – has opted to come in lighter for their second meeting, registering 16 stones and 13 pounds on the scales.

It marked his lowest weight since defeating Denis Bakhtov in October 2014; he has not been lighter for a world-title fight in his career.

His opponent, in contrast, tipped the scales at 20st 3lbs, the sombrero-wearing Ruiz 15 pounds heavier than he was earlier this year.

“The weigh-in is important, but as heavyweights it doesn’t really matter. Skills pay the bills,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “I am what I am – and I feel good.”

Asked if he was surprised at Ruiz being over three stone heavier, he added: “Not really, he’s a big lad. They could make a super-heavyweight division, it is that much of a vast difference.

“But the art of the game is to hit and not get hit, avoid those punches.”