Adam Lopez keen for Oscar Valdez rematch after contentious stoppage

Oscar Valdez has his sights set on Miguel Berchelt and the WBC title, but Adam Lopez is keen for a rematch after a questionable stoppage.

Adam Lopez expressed desire for a rematch with Oscar Valdez after a debatable stoppage in his super-featherweight defeat on Saturday.

Lopez – son of the late Hector Lopez, a three-time challenger for world titles in the 1990s – stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Andres Gutierrez, who came in 11 pounds over 130lbs limit.

He produced a hugely creditable performance, dropping the undefeated Valdez in the second round.

However, a shuddering left hook followed by a big right hand from Valdez sent Lopez crashing into the ropes and down in round seven.

A subsequent flurry from the Mexican persuaded referee Russell Mora to step in with just seven seconds left in the session.

Lopez, who was up on one of the scorecards at the time of the stoppage, stepped up from featherweight to fill in for Gutierrez and, although the 23-year-old sees his future in the 126lbs division, he would be willing to make the jump again for a rematch.

“He hurt me but I was up, I was fine, I was blocking shots. I think he caught me one time and then the ref jumped in and stopped it,” Lopez told ESPN. “I think I would have been fine if I would have finished the round.

“I think I was up on the scorecards, it’s just a shame but this is boxing, I can’t do nothing about it. I would love a rematch with Oscar, he’s a true fighter. I’m not a 130-pounder but I’m a real fighter as well so I’ll take on anybody, anywhere, let’s get a rematch.

Despite Lopez’s wishes for a return, Valdez is focused on a WBC title fight with Miguel Berchelt. The scheduled fight with Gutierrez had been a WBC title eliminator, and Valdez is still hopeful he can face his compatriot.

Asked about the knockdown he suffered, Valdez said: “I was very surprised. I take my hat off to Adam Lopez, he’s a great fighter, great warrior just like his father was.

“I just got hit, this is boxing. I prepared myself for two or three months for Gutierrez, got a new opponent, but no excuses. This kid is a warrior.”

On Berchelt, he added: “He’s a true champion inside the ring and outside the ring, the fans love him. That’s the one I want to fight. He has that WBC belt, let’s try take it back home.”