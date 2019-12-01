Carl Frampton eyeing Jamel Herring title fight after dominating Tyler McCreary

Back in the ring and back to winning ways, Carl Frampton wants a shot at the WBO super featherweight title.

Carl Frampton wants to challenge Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title after getting back to winning ways with a dominant points victory over Tyler McCreary on Saturday.

Frampton had not fought since failing to beat Josh Warrington for the IBF title in December last year. The former two-weight world champion had been due to face Emmanuel Dominguez in August but fractured his metacarpal after a large concrete ornament in a hotel lobby fell on his left hand.

The Northern Irishman confirmed he re-fractured the hand in training for his bout with McCreary, and believed he did so again during a fight in which he dropped the American twice with powerful body shots.

However, after claiming victory via a unanimous decision, Frampton has his sights set on a title fight with Herring, who was in attendance on Saturday in Las Vegas after winning his first defence of the strap against Lamont Roach last month.

Speaking to ESPN, Frampton said: “It’s the first time I’ve met Jamel, my impression of him before I met him was that he’s a nice guy and he’s lived up to the impression I had of him.

“I know he’s a champ, I just want to fight for a world title next, I want to be involved in big fights, and I would love the opportunity to fight Jamel.

Back to winning ways! pic.twitter.com/c1RdEthqV0 — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) December 1, 2019

“I’m not the champion, he’s the champion. If it happens in Belfast, happy days. If it doesn’t and I have to go New York I’m keen for that.

“My hand wasn’t great coming into the camp so it’s always a bit softer hitting a body than a head. I feel like I hurt it again in the second round, that’s why it wasn’t the most exciting fight in the world but I just cruised to a points win. I just wanted to be safe.

“I feel like it’s probably re-fractured, I re-fractured it twice in the camp and I knew a lot of people was coming here to support me.

“There’s absolutely no way I wasn’t fighting. I’ve done like 26, 28 rounds of sparring because of the hand but I had to fight.”