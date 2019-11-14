Anthony Joshua showed a mental weakness against Andy Ruiz Jr, according to unbeaten heavyweight Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder has claimed his “strong” mindset sets him apart from Anthony Joshua as he continues on his quest to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Joshua lost his WBA, WBO and IBF titles – as well as his perfect professional record – to Andy Ruiz Jr after being on the wrong end of a stunning upset in June.

The Briton will attempt to regain the belts in a rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7. Wilder, meanwhile, is set to defend his WBC strap against Luis Ortiz on November 23.

Wilder and Joshua have long been tipped to face each other, though Tyson Fury looks set to be the former’s next opponent, with their second meeting scheduled for February 2020.

“Me and Joshua have a different mindset. Mine is strong, way stronger than his,” Wilder told Sky Sports.

“Joshua knew he would lose one day. When it was time, he handed his belts over to Ruiz, he literally transferred the belts to this man.

“For me? My mindset is different. I’m a totally different king, a totally different beast. I am the best in the world and I prove it each time I go in the ring.

“I’m not worried about making mistakes and, if I do, rest assured I will correct it as the fight goes on.

“I’m fighting for one champion, one face, one name – the [undisputed] champion. Nobody will get in my way, nobody.”

Wilder’s upcoming bout with Ortiz is also a rematch, with the pair having previously met in New York in 2018.

It marked the only defeat of 40-year-old Ortiz’s 34-fight career to date, with Wilder expecting another difficult challenge.

“He’s one of the best in the world. Nobody has given Ortiz an opportunity, even after I defeated him,” Wilder added.

“Normally after you knock somebody out, other guys are willing to fight him because they have seen weakness, chinks in the armour. They didn’t want to fight Ortiz, they don’t want to fight him now.”