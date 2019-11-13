Robbie Williams collaboration should not concern Tyson Fury backers, says Warren

Tyson Fury’s hectic schedule outside of boxing is not worrying Frank Warren with a big fight against Deontay Wilder fast approaching.

Frank Warren has no concerns about Tyson Fury’s extra-curricular activities – including a Christmas collaboration with Robbie Williams – distracting from his preparations to fight Deontay Wilder in February.

Just over three months before he is due to face Wilder in a rematch for the WBC heavyweight title, Fury has been a busy man outside of the boxing ring.

The unbeaten fighter has had a run with WWE that culminated in a winning appearance at their Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, while he has trained with UFC star Darren Till and discussed how he would fare if he changed sports.

Next on the agenda is a book release, along with a Christmas single with Let Me Entertain You star Williams, who performed at the World Cup opening ceremony last year.

But his manager Warren insists he would rather Fury is kept busy ahead of facing Wilder, with whom he drew a classic initial encounter in December 2018.

“He is one of those people that needs to have something going on,” Warren told talkSPORT about concerns over Fury’s focus.

“The wrestling for him kept him in the gym, it kept him working. He has his book going on. He has got a Christmas single coming out with Robbie Williams.

“He is not sat around – that is the type of guy he is. He is a consummate entertainer.

“He knows what he wants at the end of the day and that is the rematch with Deontay Wilder.”

Before facing Fury, Wilder must come through a battle with Luis Ortiz on November 23.

Warren added: “It is all now down to Deontay Wilder. He is fighting Luis Ortiz. He wins that fight, hopefully comes through unscathed, then the fight is on.

“Tyson has done everything he has had to do and he is ready to roll on the 22nd.

“It is a big, big fight, it is a big money fight, and we hope now that Deontay doesn’t screw up and ruin the day.”