Saul Canelo Alvarez to ‘continue making history’ after becoming four-weight world champion

After stopping Sergey Kovalev to win a world title at light-heavyweight, Saul Alvarez offered little indication over his next move.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is keeping his options open for the future after becoming a four-weight world champion, insisting his only aim is to “continue making history”.

Mexican Alvarez stopped Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round to claim the WBO light-heavyweight belt from the Russian, enhancing his already impressive resume in the process.

His previous fight had been a middleweight unification contest against Daniel Jacobs, yet Canelo jumped two divisions when offered the chance to take on Kovalev.

The 29-year-old – who weighed in at a career-high 174.5 pounds on Friday – did not rule out remaining at light-heavy, though will lean on trainer Eddy Reynoso when deciding his next move.

“Obviously we want to continue making history. Now I wait to see what crazy idea Eddy is going to come up with, but we are ready for anything,” he said in his post-fight press conference.

Asked how hard it could be to drop back down to middleweight, Canelo replied: “It is difficult – it will probably be difficult for me to lose weight, it always has been.

“However, we must continue creating history and I can do it.”

Alvarez had been expected to target the body of the bigger Kovalev but had to change his tactics during the bout.

“We had to have patience, we knew we had to have patience. It went further than we thought, but in the 11th round, Eddie sent me to close it out and that’s what we did,” he explained.

“I said in past interviews that we planned to go to the body, but when you are in there [the ring], other strategies must be used.

“We tried to go to the body, but that was obviously difficult. So we practiced for many other strategies to happen. Because of that, we were able to do what we did.”

Kovalev was not present for the post-fight media duties as – at the behest of his team – he went to hospital as a precautionary measure.

However, in his in-ring interview with DAZN at the conclusion of the bout, ‘Krusher’ admitted he felt the strain of fighting so soon after a mandatory title defence against Anthony Yarde, which was staged in his homeland on August 24.

“I was tired after the sixth round because I had my last fight very close to this one,” Kovalev said.”It’s a new experience for me. Canelo is really a great champion. I didn’t recover from my last fight. But it’s okay. Thanks for the fight, Canelo. I have big respect for him. He made history.”