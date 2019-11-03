Blink and you’ll miss it! –Evander Holyfield wins pro debut after just 16 seconds

Evander Holyfield’s son made a sensational professional boxing debut on Saturday.
Evan Holyfield needed only 16 seconds to win his professional boxing bout on the blockbuster Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev undercard in Las Vegas.
Amid the growing anticipation for the mouth-watering WBO light-heavyweight showdown, Evander Holyfield’s 22-year-old son made a sensational bow in Saturday’s middleweight fight.
The son of all-time cruiserweight and heavyweight great Evander, Evan Holyfield delivered a devastating knockout to beat Nick Winstead at MGM Grand.
Holyfield was aggressive from the outset and sent Winstead down to the canvas with a powerful left hook before referee Robert Hoyle immediately stepped in and stopped the fight.
Evan Holyfield wins his pro-debut via first-round stoppage. #WatchOnDAZN pic.twitter.com/lpxi1ZbQIt
“I was just expecting to box and I just went out there and did my job. I was zoned in and God just had me.”