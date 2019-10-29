Chinese billionaire Jack Ma challenges Floyd Mayweather to a fight

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma, along with Philippines boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, has challenged another boxing great Floyd Mayweather for a fight.

In a video posted on Pacquiao’s Twitter and Instagram handles, he called Mayweather out for a fight, saying he is ready if the American wants a real fight. He then added that if Mayweather wants an exhibition match, his friend Jack Ma is ready to step up.

“Floyd Mayweather if you want a real fight, fight me. If you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend Jack Ma will take care of you. The real Manny team,” Pacquiao said in the video uploaded by him on Twitter.

“Yeah, I’m ready anytime, anyplace. Manny team is ready,” China’s richest man Ma added.

“Yes, that’s right,” Pacquiao said at the end of the video. Here’s the post which the Philippines boxing legend put out.

Whether or not Mayweather agrees to the challenge remains to be seen. The former boxer has a perfect record of 50-0 in the sport and is considered as one of the greatest to have played the game.

Pacquiao and Mayweather faced off in what was termed as the “Fight of the Century” in 2015 and the American walked out as the unanimous winner.