Nigel Benn withdraws from comeback bout with shoulder injury

Former world middleweight and super-middleweight champion Nigel Benn has been forced to pull out of his planned comeback fight in November

Nigel Benn has been forced to call off his comeback fight against Sakio Bika due to a shoulder injury.

The 55-year-old announced his intention to return to the ring for the first time in 23 years in September, with a bout against 40-year-old Bika slated for November 23 in Birmingham.

However, the former world middleweight and super-middleweight champion has confirmed his ambition will not become reality.

“I have been dreaming of a one-off fight for years and I’m heartbroken I’ve had to call it off,” Benn told The Sun.

It has been reported Benn, who last fought in a defeat to Steve Collins in 1996, sustained the injury during a recent training session.

The planned 10-round fight was sanctioned by the British and Irish Boxing Authority after the British Boxing Board of Control initially refused to give it the green light.