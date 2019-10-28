Great champions and friends – Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis bask in world-title thriller

Going 12 rounds for the unified light-welterweight title might be the start of a beautiful friendship for Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis were all smiles the day after their thrilling light-welterweight world title showdown in London.

Scotland’s Taylor extended his perfect professional record to 16-0 after overcoming the previously undefeated Prograis, now 24-1, over the course of 12 captivating rounds at London’s O2 Arena.

A majority verdict saw Taylor add Prograis’ WBA and WBC belts to his IBF crown and become the unified champion at 140lbs, while also walking off with the Ali Trophy for winning the World Boxing Super Series.

Despite being embroiled in a war of words before the fight, both men posed together for photographs on Sunday sporting the scars of battle.

“Last night we tried to beat the s*** out of each other and now we all good,” Prograis tweeted, before making it known he would be keen for another crack at his most recent foe.

“Congratulations to Josh Taylor. You’re one hell of a fighter, can’t wait to see what’s next for you and maybe a rematch later down the line.

“This is why I love the sport of boxing!”

Two great champions friends after a great fight together last night. Who’s the w**k**r with the sunglasses on inside now . All the best to you in the future take care @RPrograispic.twitter.com/pLFR2bjH15 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) October 27, 2019

Taylor suffered a badly swollen right eye as a price for his endeavours and was happy to poke fun at himself.

“Two great champions, friends after a great fight together last night,” he tweeted. “Who’s the w***** with the sunglasses on inside now?

“All the best to you in the future, take care.”