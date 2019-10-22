Anthony Crolla set for Manchester farewell against Frank Urquiaga

Anthony Crolla, a former WBA world lightweight champion, says his bout with Frank Urquiaga will be his last.

Former world champion Anthony Crolla will face Frank Urquiaga in Manchester next month in what will be his farewell fight.

Crolla (34-7-3) will face the Spaniard for the WBA continental lightweight title in his home town at Manchester Arena, where he made his pro debut in 2006.

The 32-year-old was defeated by the fearsome Vasyl Lomachenko in Los Angeles in April and said after that bout his next fight would be his last.

Crolla became the world WBA world lightweight champion in November 2015, a little under a year on from suffering a fractured skull after chasing burglars he saw leaving his neighbours’ house.

The last dance @ant_crolla fights Frank Urquiaga (13-1-1) on Nov 2, @ManchesterArena for the WBA Continental Lightweight Title

“This is it, the final one,” Crolla said of his fight against Urquiaga (13-1-1).

“I’ve had so many great nights at the arena down the years so I’m pleased to be finishing where it all started.

“Urquiaga knows this is his golden chance, a win against me and he throws his name further into the mix.

“I can’t let the emotions get to me, I’ve got a job to do first and foremost – I want to bow out with a win.”